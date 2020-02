HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. A GMC Sonoma pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla collided. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. There were traffic delays while the scene was worked.

Photo and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN



Queen Anne and Oak crask Harwich, MA 2/22/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.