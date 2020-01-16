Video report: Wanted man captured after foot chase in Harwich

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Harwich foot chase 011520 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

HARWICH – Around 5 PM Wednesday while on routine patrol, Harwich Police Officer Peter Petel spotted a person wanted on outstanding warrants sitting in a white Nissan Infiniti at the Main Street Market parking lot in Harwich Center. Upon seeing the cruiser the man bolted from the vehicle. A short foot chase ended on Parallel Street where the subject was apprehended and placed in police custody. The subject will be arraigned Thursday in Orleans District Court.

Video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN