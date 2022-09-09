Video report: Woman taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked by pitbull in Harwich



HARWICH – Around noon Friday, a 73-year-old woman picking up her mail at a group of mailboxes on Little Lane in Harwich was reportedly attacked by a pit bull. The attack left the victim on the ground bleeding from the head and reportedly suffering a partial ear amputation and a possible broken wrist. She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. According to the dog owner her front door was left ajar and the dog bolted outside. Harwich Police and Animal Control are investigating the incident.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha090922 Pit bull attack from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.