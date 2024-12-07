Video: Santa arrives by helicopter in Dennis



DENNIS – Santa arrived by helicopter at Patriots Square in Dennis today, greeted by cheers and smiles! The visit was part of the 7th annual Homeless for the Holidays fundraiser hosted by Dennis Police and Fire. They’re collecting Toys for Tots donations and non-perishable food for local drives. Stop by and donate before the event ends Sunday Dec 8th!

Photos and video by BSears Media/CWN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>