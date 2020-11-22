Video: Sea turtle rescued off Truro

TRURO – From Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary: A big sea turtle save on the beaches of Truro this afternoon! Thanks to the Truro DPW for loading this very large adult male loggerhead into their truck and bringing it to the sanctuary. This turtle is now on its way to the New England Aquarium! Shout outs to: the DPW’s Peter Morris, Mike Locke, Jeff Holway, Kyle Halvorsen, Tim Collins(Fire Chief) and Truro Conservation agent Emily Beebe!! You guys rock!

