HARWICH – A semi trailer truck got stuck after hitting low hanging power lines on Freshwater Road between Idle Way and Route 39 Wednesday around 2PM. Eversource, Verizon, and Comcast service trucks descended on the scene and were able to get the wires off the roof, it took about two hours to free the vehicle no harm done.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ha062123 Truck snags wires in Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.