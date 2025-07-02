You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Traffic crash causes trailer to overturn in Harwich

July 2, 2025



HARWICH – On Tuesday about 10:30 AM, two vehicles collided at Long Pond Drive and Oak Street in Harwich. A Toyota Camry collided with Dodge Ram pickup towing a trailer causing the trailer to overturn. No injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

