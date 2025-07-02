Video: Traffic crash causes trailer to overturn in Harwich





HARWICH – On Tuesday about 10:30 AM, two vehicles collided at Long Pond Drive and Oak Street in Harwich. A Toyota Camry collided with Dodge Ram pickup towing a trailer causing the trailer to overturn. No injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>