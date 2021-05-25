Video: Truro Police seek to identify suspicious person



TRURO – The Truro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured in the Ring Camera video and facial screenshot.

On Sunday at approximately 12:33 AM, Truro Police received a report from a homeowner on Old Firehouse Road regarding a suspicious person looking into windows at the back of their residence by a Ring Camera activation.



Responding officers later located a subject matching the description on Highland Road. The subject was operating the Trek Bicycle pictured above. The subject appeared to have a log depicting two crossed axe picks on the left chest area and on the back of the sweatshirt. The subject was also wearing grey sweatpants and a balaclava mask.

Upon contact with officers, the subject fled into the woods on foot, leaving the bicycle behind. The bicycle had a flashlight taped to the handlebars and was secured by the officers.

In an effort to locate the subject, Truro Polcie requested mutual aid assistance from Provincetown Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. The subject was not located.

Please contact Truro Police ar 508-487-8730 with any information.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ring Video Firehouse Road from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.