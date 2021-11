HYANNIS – Two U.S. Marine Osprey helicopters were spotted doing maneuvers at the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis. Passersby crowded the fence many taking photos or video as the helicopters appeared to be practicing touch and go landings. It was not confirmed if the exercise may have been in preparation for President Biden’s upcoming visit to Nantucket over Thanksgiving.



hy112021 Marine osprey helicopters in Hyannis from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.