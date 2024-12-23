HARWICH A crash at the intersection of Freeman Street and Hoyt Road sent the driver of a Toyota Highlander to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis was not injured but her vehicle was totaled. The crash happened Monday at approximately 3:30 PM. The Toyota went through a fence into the yard of a house. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
Video: Two vehicle crash in Harwich sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital
December 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
