You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Wellfleet Police warn of man under investigation for B&Es in Pine Point Road neighborhood

Video: Wellfleet Police warn of man under investigation for B&Es in Pine Point Road neighborhood

March 1, 2021


WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report that this subject has been identified and is under investigation for past breaking and entering in the area of Pine Point Road. If you have any information or see the subject in the area, please contact them at 508-349-3702.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 