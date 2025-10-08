YARMOUTH – A vehicle caught fire in Yarmouth late Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the Stop & Shop plaza on Station Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Video via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Video: Yarmouth Fire battles vehicle fire
October 8, 2025
YARMOUTH – A vehicle caught fire in Yarmouth late Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the Stop & Shop plaza on Station Avenue. No injuries were reported.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lisa Oliver receives banking honor for third consecutive year
- State fire officials warn of risks of improper lithium-ion battery use
- Governor declares October “Massachusetts Cranberry Month”
- Overnight Work on Route 28 begins Wednesday night
- Sandwich offering youth biking program
- New cancer support group starting on Cape Cod
- Report highlights impacts of Massachusetts food waste ban
- Barnstable County services still open amid government shutdown, but Seashore impacted
- Sandwich holding hearing Tuesday on housing topics
- Recent study finds high frequency of vessel collisions with leatherback turtles in regional waters
- Cure Alzheimer’s Fund receives record donation
- Barnstable offers free counseling for Medicare beneficiaries ahead of Open Enrollment
- Road paving to restrict access on Jarvesville roads on Saturday