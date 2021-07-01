Video: Yarmouth officials rescue duckling from storm drain



YARMOUTH – At approximately 2:00 PM, a concerned and alert citizen reported to Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources that a momma duck was pacing around a drain in the middle of Valley Rd. The caller said there saw a duckling in the drain.

DNR Officers were initially tied up in another animal emergency so Animal Control Officer Rick Nelson was dispatch and Officer Mary Gibney responded to assist. Ron Ramirez and assistant of the Yarmouth DPW responded as well to gain access to the drain.

Catching the little duckling proved no easy task in the hot sun! For about one hour and 45 minutes, those that responded took turns trying to catch the duckling with a net, and encouraging momma duck to call out to the duckling, who insisted on hiding in an unreachable alcove out.

DNR Officers Dave Condon and Director Karl van Hone cleared their original assignment and arrived to assist as well. With a lot of patience, and probably a little luck, the duckling was finally captured and reunited with momma!

*See a video below momma calling out while DNR Officer Condon is prepared to net the duckling.*



ya070121 duck rescue from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Photos and video by Yarmouth Police/CWN