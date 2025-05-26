You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vintage Volkswagen Beetle catches fire in Yarmouth

Vintage Volkswagen Beetle catches fire in Yarmouth

May 26, 2025



YARMOUTH – At about 9 AM Monday morning Yarmouth firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the rotary on Higgins Crowell rd in West Yarmouth. The fire was in the engine compartment of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle. No injuries were reported. Brief traffic delays were possible in the area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

