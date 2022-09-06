Voting in Barnstable off to late start after town vault won’t open



HYANNIS – From the town of Barnstable: At 4:15 AM this morning, the Clerk’s office of the Town of Barnstable tried to open the vault that houses the election ballots and were unable to. The Town of Barnstable precincts, while open, will not be available for voting until the issue has been resolved. We will continue working to address the issue and are awaiting word from the Secretary of State’s office as to how to proceed.

Update: 8:45 AM: The town clerk is printing emergency paper ballots for voters to use while work crews continue to work on the vault. Paper ballots will be identical to machine-readable ballots, but will need to be hand-counted at the end of the night.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office is exploring all options available to make sure everyone in Barnstable is able to vote today. This may include seeking an order to extend the closing of the polls in Barnstable, if necessary.

Update 10:44 AM: from MA Secretary of State: Polling places around Barnstable have received or will soon be receiving printed paper ballots. Secretary Galvin is seeking a court order to extend polling hours in Barnstable to make sure everyone gets a chance to vote today.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)