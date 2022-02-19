Walker injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A person walking along the West End Breakwater in Provincetown Saturday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 PM drawing a response from Provincetown Fire, Police and Harbormaster along with National Park Rangers. The victim reportedly suffered a broken leg. Firefighters hiked out to the scene on foot over the rocks to make an initial assessment. Another firefighter who works for a local marina was able to reach the scene with a boat so the victim could be placed in a stokes basket. The boat and victim were then brought to the U.S. Coast Guard pier to meet an ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital.

Provincetown rescuers respond to several incidents on the popular route to Long Point each year.