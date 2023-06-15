Walker injured on breakwater in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A walker was injured on the West End Breakwater in Provincetown Thursday afternoon. Rescuers determined due to low tide, A boat could not access the scene where the victim suffered a leg injury. Cape Cod National Seashore Rangers had to drive Long Point to reach the scene and bring the victim to Herring Cove to meet an ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

The stone jetty, a popular walking route to Long Point has been the scene of many such mishaps over the years.