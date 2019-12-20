Wanted man found hiding in clothes dryer in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Thursday December 19, Wareham Police Sergeant Daniel Henderson and Officer Christopher Corner developed information that there were two wanted individuals staying at 227 Charge Pond Road.

At about 2:25 p.m. the two officers, along with Officer Stephen Harrison, Lieutenant Walter Correia and Acting Chief John Walcek responded to the home with the intent of arresting the two individuals.

After gaining access to the home, Officer Harrison located Xavier Hernandez (20), of no certain address, hiding inside of a clothes dryer. He was placed under arrest for two active warrants. The second wanted individual could not be located.

Wareham Police officers have arrested multiple people at that address in the last several months because of assorted warrants.