Wanted Mashpee man part of “unresolved cases playing cards” of most wanted in Massachusetts

MASHPEE – State Police in corroboration with District Attorney offices have launched an “unresolved cases playing cards” program to help solve unsolved crimes. The “Six of Clubs is looking for a suspect in the murder of a Mashpee man, Robert “Robbie” Martin. On Saturday April 9th 2011 at approximately 9:57 PM, Martin was found shot in the basement of 4 Juniper Drive in Mashpee. Police say he had been shot multiple times through a basement window. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call 1-855-MA-Solve (1-855-627-6583).



From CWN Archives (4/10/11):



Second shooting in 48 hours in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating the town’s second shooting in 48 hours. State Police detectives quickly joined Mashpee Police at the scene at 4 Juniper Drive just off Route 130 after the initial call just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening. A victim reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. A Sheriff’s Department K-9 dog also responded as police began seeking a suspect. Late Thursday night a man was shot at 165 Ninigret Avenue and ended up in a Boston hospital. We will bring you further details as we get them from Mashpee Police

Photo by Andrew Jones/CWN file