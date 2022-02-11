You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wanted Mashpee man part of “unresolved cases playing cards” of most wanted in Massachusetts

February 11, 2022

MASHPEE – State Police in corroboration with District Attorney offices have launched an “unresolved cases playing cards” program to help solve unsolved crimes. The “Six of Clubs is looking for a suspect in the murder of a Mashpee man, Robert “Robbie” Martin. On Saturday April 9th 2011 at approximately 9:57 PM, Martin was found shot in the basement of 4 Juniper Drive in Mashpee. Police say he had been shot multiple times through a basement window. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call 1-855-MA-Solve (1-855-627-6583).

From CWN Archives (4/10/11):

Second shooting in 48 hours in Mashpee
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating the town’s second shooting in 48 hours. State Police detectives quickly joined Mashpee Police at the scene at 4 Juniper Drive just off Route 130 after the initial call just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening. A victim reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. A Sheriff’s Department K-9 dog also responded as police began seeking a suspect. Late Thursday night a man was shot at 165 Ninigret Avenue and ended up in a Boston hospital. We will bring you further details as we get them from Mashpee Police
Photo by Andrew Jones/CWN file

