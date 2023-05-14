You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham crews battle brush fire Saturday evening

Wareham crews battle brush fire Saturday evening

May 14, 2023

Wareham Fire/CWN

WAREHAM – Shortly before 9:00 PM on Saturday night, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a brush fire deep in the woods off of Shady Lane in Swifts Beach.

Shift 3 responded with Engine 1 and after assessing the area burning, Captain Chris McIntosh immediately called for additional resources. Firefighters were tied up for several hours fighting the fire in an area that could only be accessed by brush breakers and forestry vehicles.

Chief John Kelley was the incident commander assisted by Assistant Chief Mark Rogers and there were no injuries.

The following is a run down of apparatus that responded along with our mutual aid partners who assisted.
Wareham Fire: Engine 1 with Shift 3 on duty, Breakers 401, 402, 404, C1 (Chief John Kelley) & C3 (Assistant Chief Mark Rogers)
Onset Fire: Forestry 149, Tanker 1, and C3 (Deputy Chief Jeff Dias)
Marion Fire: Forestry 127 & C1 (Chief Brian Jackvony)
Carver Fire: Engine 3 and C3 (Assistant Deputy Jesse Boyle) covered Wareham to handle any additional emergencies.

In addition, a Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station.

