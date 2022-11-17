Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway



WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

