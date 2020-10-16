You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham DNR officer suffers minor injuries while dealing with “aggressive dogs:

Wareham DNR officer suffers minor injuries while dealing with “aggressive dogs:

October 16, 2020


WAREHAM – Wareham Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) reports that on Friday, WDNR Officers were dispatched to the area of Pinehurst Drive for two loose dogs acting aggressively. The reporting party was located in a small boat attempting to come to shore however could not due to the dogs.

Upon arrival a WDNR officer attempted to secure the dogs when the dogs became aggressive towards the officer. As the dogs were circling the officer one attempted to bite the officer forcing the officer to physically strike the dog in self defense. The dogs temporarily retreated but returned and again aggressively engaged the officer biting him in the leg then running off.

The owner was located and eventually took control of the loose dogs. The owner was issued a citation for loose and unlicensed dogs, in addition, a dangerous dog hearing will be requested by WDNR to the Board of Selectmen. The officer received minor injuries but no further medical treatment was necessary.

WDNR reminds dog owners that there is a leash law in town and to please keep control of your pets at all times. Licensing can be completed at the Wareham Town Clerks Office.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 