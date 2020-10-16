Wareham DNR officer suffers minor injuries while dealing with “aggressive dogs:

Upon arrival a WDNR officer attempted to secure the dogs when the dogs became aggressive towards the officer. As the dogs were circling the officer one attempted to bite the officer forcing the officer to physically strike the dog in self defense. The dogs temporarily retreated but returned and again aggressively engaged the officer biting him in the leg then running off.

The owner was located and eventually took control of the loose dogs. The owner was issued a citation for loose and unlicensed dogs, in addition, a dangerous dog hearing will be requested by WDNR to the Board of Selectmen. The officer received minor injuries but no further medical treatment was necessary.