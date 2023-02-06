Wareham fire responds to 3rd structure fire in as many days

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Monday, February 6th around 12:30 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in a residence on Elm Street.

C1 (Chief Kelley), C3 (A/C Rogers), Engine 5 (duty crew) and Tower 1 (call back personnel) responded to the scene.

A huge thanks to the Wareham Police Department on being a major factor in stopping the fire. The Police arrived on scene first and were able to use their fire extinguishers from their cruisers on the active fire. They extinguished it enough to help prevent it from spreading further.

It was determined to be an exterior fire with very minor extension into the wall!!!