You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham fire responds to 3rd structure fire in as many days

Wareham fire responds to 3rd structure fire in as many days

February 6, 2023

Wareham Fire/CWN

WAREHAM From Wareham Fire: On Monday, February 6th around 12:30 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in a residence on Elm Street.

C1 (Chief Kelley), C3 (A/C Rogers), Engine 5 (duty crew) and Tower 1 (call back personnel) responded to the scene.

A huge thanks to the Wareham Police Department on being a major factor in stopping the fire. The Police arrived on scene first and were able to use their fire extinguishers from their cruisers on the active fire. They extinguished it enough to help prevent it from spreading further.

It was determined to be an exterior fire with very minor extension into the wall!!!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 