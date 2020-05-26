You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham firefighters battled house fire on Monday

Wareham firefighters battled house fire on Monday

May 26, 2020


WAREHAM – Monday evening, Wareham Fire responded to a working Structure Fire on Parker Drive. Upon arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the home and a Working Fire assignment was ordered. The fire was extinguished, not before it caused significant damage to the structure. 2 civilians were treated and transported with non life threatening injuries by Wareham EMS to Tobey Hospital.
Photo by Wareham Fire/CWN

