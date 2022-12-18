Wareham Firefighters extinguish basement fire

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Sunday December 18th, at 4:30 AM , Wareham Fire Engine 1, Engine 5, Tower 1, Rescue 1, Squad 2, C-3 (Assistant Chief Mark Rogers), and C-1(Chief John Kelley) responded to a home on Plymouth Avenue for a reported fire in the basement.

First arriving Captain Micky Bird and the duty crew on Engine 1 discovered a fast moving fire in the basement extending to the first floor of the residence. Firefighters utilizing two hose lines quickly contained the fire. Department members stayed on location for several more hours checking for hot spots and overhauling the damaged area.

Prior to the arrival of apparatus the residents were safely able to escape uninjured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Chief John Kelley was the incident commander. A total of 25 WFD members responded to the incident. Onset Engine 2 and C2 (Deputy Chief Andersen) stood by at the Main Street station to handle any subsequent alarms.