WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that wile apparatus and personnel were returning to their stations after the Christmas parade, the WFD received a call for a brush fire on Glenview Circle. Subsequent calls reported that the fire was spreading toward a boat and car.
Capt. Bird and the crew of Engine 1 arrived, and began knocking down the fire, with assistance of Forestry 404 and its crew. Chief Rowley and Assistant Chief Kelley were also on the scene. The fire was quickly contained, however crews remained for a while wetting the area down.
This was just one of the multiple calls the Wareham Fire Department responded to today.
Wareham Firefighters keep brush fire from spreading to boat and car
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
