Wareham firefighters quickly extinguish house fire late Tuesday night

WAREHAM – On Tuesday, January 25, shortly after 11:00 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address in West Wareham for a residential structure fire. The homeowner discovered a fire, contacted emergency help, and discharged two fire extinguishers on the blaze before exiting the home.

Wareham Fire Engine 1 with the duty crew responded from Station-1, while Engines 4 and 5, along with Tower 1 and Rescue 1 responded to the call staffed with off duty career and call personnel.

Firefighters under the command of Captain Mickey Bird quickly extinguished the remaining fire located in a wall of the home. Captain Mark Rogers was the operations officer during the incident, and firefighters remained on scene for nearly two hours checking for hot spots.

It appears the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. A total of 28 Wareham Firefighters responded to the call. There were no injuries, and the home remains habitable.

