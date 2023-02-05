Wareham firefighters respond to early morning blaze



WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Sunday morning at 5:35 AM, Wareham Engine 1, Engine 5, Engine 4, Tower 1, C-1 (Chief Kelley), C-3( A/C Rogers), Onset Engine 2 and Onset C-2 (A/C Andersen), responded to 147 Plymouth Avenue for a structure fire.

Engine 1, the duty engine, arrived first and found a residence heavily involved in fire. This truck was staffed by Captain Jim Brandolini, Firefighters Dana Lofgren, Evan Moretti, Dan Freitas, and Call-firefghter Mason Freitas.

Additional apparatus and personnel arrived shortly thereafter, and the fire was brought inder control in about 45 minutes. There were no injuries, and thankfully all occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely before the arrival of fire personnel.

Chief Kelley was the incident commander, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Wareham Police Department, Wareham EMS and Onset Fire Rescue assisted at the scene, while Marion Fire / EMS stood by at Station 1, handling multiple other calls.

Chief Kelley said “The firefighters did a great job, responding to multiple incidents, handling them with proffesionalism and dedication.” He added, “Be assured that your firefighters and our mutual aid partners perfrom at the highest levels, no matter the weather or hazards, and I am very proud of them.”