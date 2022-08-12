Wareham firefighters respond to house fire

WAREHAM – On Thursday at 2:22 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windswept Road. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes to find a fast moving fire in the residence. Captain Micky Bird and duty crew on Engine 5 attacked the fire knocking it down rapidly. Additional apparatus responding were Engine 4, Engine 3, and Tower 1, along with Onset Fire Chief Jeff Osswald. An Onset FD engine stood by at the Main Street Station and responded to other incidents during the fire. There were no injuries, however a pet cat perished in the blaze. Two people in the home were able to self evacuate before the arrival of firefighters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear suspicious.

Chief John Kelley said, “The firefighters did a great job attacking the fire during the humid weather, however sadly a family pet died and a resident was displaced.”