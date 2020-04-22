Wareham man accused of going on a rampage with an off road vehicle

WAREHAM – On Saturday April 11, at 12:51 a.m. Wareham Police Officers Scott Cowan and Christopher Corner responded to an address on Plymouth Avenue for a vandalism call. Allegedly a male had driven a “Gator” off-road vehicle on private property and began punching the side of a house, causing a window to smash. When confronted, the suspect reportedly accelerated the vehicle at the victim, forcing them to jump out of the way, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was identified as Alexander J. Clarke, 22, of East Wareham and the officers went to his home to speak with him. No one answered the door, however, officers did observe the off-road vehicle in the yard. The officers left the area at that time.

Later, at about 3:00 a.m., Sergeant Herbert Noble went to the suspect’s residence for a follow-up, and was immediately confronted by Clarke who was hostile and belligerent. Sergeant Noble tried to calm the individual, however, he refused to cooperate and was placed in custody. Clarke resisted arrest briefly, before being handcuffed by the sergeant.

Alexander J. Clarke is charged as follows;

1. Reckless operation of a recreational vehicle.

2. Assault with a dangerous weapon.

3. Vandalism of property.

4. Trespassing with a motor vehicle.

5. Resisting arrest.

Clarke was transported to police headquarters, where he was later bailed pending an appearance in court on a future date.