Wareham officials rescue dog that fell through ice





WAREHAM – From Wareham DNR: At approximately 7AM on Saturday, February 4th members of Wareham Fire Department, Wareham Police Department, Wareham EMS, and WDNR responded to the area of Bartlett Pond located in the Red Brook Wildlife Management area for a dog that fell through the ice.

Within minutes of being on scene members of Wareham Fire made their way out on to the ice in -6 degree weather and recovered the dog that had been immersed in the cold water for over 15 minutes. The dog was stabilized by Wareham EMS and transported by Wareham Natural Resources to Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists.

We are happy to report that the dog is in good condition and will be fine! Great job and thank you to the Good Samaritans, Wareham Fire, Police and EMS!

Photos by Wareham DNR/CWN