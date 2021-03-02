Wareham Police arrest three people over the weekend

WAREHAM – Wareham Police report that On Friday, February 19, at about 11:40 a.m. Officers Jennifer Braley and Calib Larue arrested Mattison Nikolov, 35, of Wareham, at Lowes for shoplifting. It is suspected that she put tools in an empty trash barrel and scanned the barrel; however, she did not scan the tools. She was stopped by loss prevention personnel and it was determined that $729.00 worth of items had not been scanned.

After the arrest was made, the two officers began to investigate the case further. With the assistance of loss prevention staff, it is believed that Ms. Nikolov had been in the store on two dates since January 27, and each time had shoplifted items. The total value of the items stolen on those dates was over $1,200. She is facing two new additional charges of shoplifting over $250.00.

On Friday, February 26, at about 8:30 p.m., Officer Aaron Pacheco responded to a local parking lot for a reported bonfire. At the scene Officer Pacheco found a male who was agitated, belligerent, and yelling profanities. In addition, he told firefighters that they were not allowed to extinguish the fire. David Lawrence, 45) of North Dartmouth, was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct, and setting a fire in an open area.

On Sunday, February 28, at about 6:15 p.m. Officers Larue and Joseph Cardoza responded to a report of a vehicle with heavy front-end damage that had just pulled into the parking lot of the realty office at Cranberry Highway and Sandwich Road. While investigating the officers suspected the operator was impaired, and placed him under arrest. It appears that the vehicle had struck a telephone pole and two mailboxes on Sandwich Road before stopping. William Harriman III, 33, of East Wareham, is charged operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to stay in marked lanes.