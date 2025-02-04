You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police conducting active search for well-being of female subject

Wareham Police conducting active search for well-being of female subject

February 4, 2025


WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is currently conducting an active search operation for Samiat Finni. She is NOT wanted for a crime, however, we have reason to be concerned for her health and welfare. If you have information about the location of Ms. Finni, please contact Wareham Police Communications at 508-295-1212

