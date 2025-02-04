WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is currently conducting an active search operation for Samiat Finni. She is NOT wanted for a crime, however, we have reason to be concerned for her health and welfare. If you have information about the location of Ms. Finni, please contact Wareham Police Communications at 508-295-1212
Wareham Police conducting active search for well-being of female subject
February 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cyr Points Out Ramifications Of Trump’s Executive Actions
- Bird Flu Response Continues In Plymouth
- Assembly Of Delegates Discussing Proposal To Close Cape Mental Health Center
- Culvert, Manhole Project Underway On Setucket Road In Yarmouth
- Cape Cod Mall Cinema Space Gets Ready for Bill Hanney Move In
- YMCA Cape Cod Closes On Upper Cape Site
- Governor Healey Warns About Cost Increases From Trump Tariffs
- Ten Sea Turtles Cared For By New England Aquarium Released In Florida
- Barnstable County Sheriff Opposes Governor’s Mental Health Cuts
- Yarmouth Holding Zoom Meeting On Route 28 Corridor Study
- Sunday Journal – The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey Team Hosts Polar Plunge
- No Obvious Injuries Detected On Whale That Washed Up On Cuttyhunk
- Boston Skating Club Members Mourned In Deadly DC Air Collision