Wareham Police investigating after train conductor struck with BB

WAREHAM – On Monday, April 12, at 10:24 a.m., Wareham Police and EMS responded to the railroad tracks near the South Wareham bridge for a report of a person who had been struck with a BB.

Officers determined that it was the train conductor who had received the non-life threatening injury while passing near Pierceville Road. Wareham officers, along with Plymouth County and State Police K-9 teams checked the area extensively.

The investigation is on-going to determine if the incident was intentional or an accident. Officers spoke to people in the area, and no charges have been filed thus far.