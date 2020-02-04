Wareham Police investigating assaults on police officers



WAREHAM – In the last several days two women were arrested and one summoned to court following assaults on Wareham Police Officers.

On Wednesday, January 29th, at about 6:30 p.m. Heather Latham (51), of Wareham was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, walking on a railroad track, and resisting arrest. The incident stems from a call received about a suspicious female on Main Street. Within a few minutes she was located by Special Officer Dennis Damata near the pump house on Merchants Way.

As Officer Damata approached her she fled onto the railroad tracks where she became violent, kicking and punching him. Other officers arrived and she continued to resist violently striking Officers Blaise Lalli, Michael Phinney, and Charles Pillsbury before being secured. None of the officers involved reported any serious injuries.

The second incident occurred on Sunday, February 2nd, at about 9:45 a.m. when Wareham officers were investigating a report of a woman making suicidal statements. Officers encountered the woman at her home and she was initially cooperative. Without any warning she attempted shut a door on Officers Calib Larue and Jennifer Braley. Officer Larue put his foot and arm in the door, and the woman continued to force the door onto Officer Larue’s body. The officers were able to push the door open and secured her in handcuffs after a brief struggle. The woman was brought to Tobey Hospital for an evaluation, while Officer Larue was treated and released with minor injuries, returning to duty. The female is being summoned to Wareham District Court for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Later on Sunday at about 9:45 p.m. Officers Lalli and Larue along with Sergeant Steve Soqui responded to Tobey Hospital for a report of a disturbance. Courtney McGovern (33), of Plymouth, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest. During the fracas she violently kicked Officers Larue and Lalli before being subdued with a Taser. In this struggle the officers reported no serious injuries.