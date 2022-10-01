WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212.
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
October 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
