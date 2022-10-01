You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia

Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia

October 1, 2022


WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212.

