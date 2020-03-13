Wareham Police receive Joy Jar donation from local church



WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department was recently presented a Joy Jar from members of the Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, Just Another Friend Missional Community. Linda Lopes and Chelle Montrond presented the jar to Officer Zina Kelsch. The jar has cards with quotes, and words of encouragement for the many situations that the officers face on a daily basis. Officers and staff are encouraged to pick out a card to be read as a reminder of how appreciated they are for the work they do for our community.

The Wareham Police Department genuinely appreciates the thoughtful gift to our department.