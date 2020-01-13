Wareham Police report multiple arrests since January 1st

WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: The Wareham Police Department has had a busy start to the New Year, by placing 45 people into custody or criminally charging them for multiple reasons. The period of these incidents is from January 1- January 12. As required by Massachusetts laws, not every arrest our department makes is public information. For example, domestic violence arrests, juvenile arrests, and people placed into protective custody are not public. Some of the reportable arrests have been released here.

Thursday, January 2:

2:48 p.m. – Heather King (33), of Wareham, was arrested by Wareham Police Detectives after they observed her in a car on Onset Avenue. The detectives were aware of an active warrant and placed her in custody.

3:56 p.m. – Virginia Wigham (61), of East Wareham, was arrested by Officers Calib Larue and Joseph Cardoza at CVS on Cranberry Highway. She is charged with shoplifting.

Friday, January 3:

1:52 a.m. – Karoline Silva (23), of Kinston, was arrested by Officers Joseph Cardoza and Justin Silveria on Union Avenue for an active warrant.

Sunday, January 5:

2:12 a.m. – Christopher Pires (35), of Wareham, was arrested by Officers Scott Cowan and Peter Silvia for resisting arrest following a disturbance on Main Street. During the incident Mr. Pires became unruly with the officers before being placed into custody. Sergeant Daniel Henderson assisted at the scene.

8:43 p.m. – Kendra Dunnington (32), of Wareham, was arrested by Officer James White and Sergeant Kevin Reilly at Target for shoplifting.

Monday, January 6:

4:38 a.m. – Victor Rice (48), of West Wareham, was arrested by Officer Lorenzo Grosso on Blackmore Pond Road because of an active warrant.

Tuesday January 7:

6:32 a.m.- Michael Smith Jr. (29), of Middleboro, was arrested by Officers Lorenzo Grosso and Jennifer Braley on Marion Road for operating with a suspended license and possession of a Class “A” substance.

2:28 p.m. – Michael Treakle (34), and Richard Edmonds (60) both of East Wareham, were arrested at Wareham Crossing as the result of a disturbance. Mr. Treakle is charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault and battery on a police officer, and open and gross lewdness. Mr. Edmonds is charged with possession of a Class “B” substance. Officer Calib Larue, Aaron Pacheco, and Steven Harrison are the arresting officers.

Additional information: On Tuesday, January 7, at 2:28 p.m. Wareham Police officers responded to the Wareham Crossing, near JC Penny for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, officers observed two males in a grass area directly next to the parking lot. When Officer Calib Larue approached the males, one of them became belligerent, berating the officer and creating a disturbance. The second male was found to be in possession of suspected Suboxone.

At that point Officer Larue placed both males in custody with the assistance of Officers Aaron Pacheco and Stephen Harrison. During the booking process Mr. Treakle became very combative, and kicked Officer Larue causing him to fall. Sgt. Daniel Henderson and Officer Harrison came to his aid and Treakle was finally secured in a jail cell.

• Michael Treakle (34), of 9 Barker Road, East Wareham is charged with:

1. Disorderly Conduct

2. Disturbing the peace

3. Assault and battery on a police officer

4. Open and gross lewdness

• Richard Edmonds (60), of 9 Barker Road is charged with:

1. Possession of a class B drug.

Wednesday, January 8:

9:00 a.m. – Joseph Latham (36), of Wareham, was arrested by Officers Aaron Pacheco, Zina Kelsch,

and Jennifer Braley at his residence on an active warrant.

11:19 a.m. – Kathleen Clancy (45), of East Wareham, was arrested by Officer Calib Larue on Cranberry Highway because of an active warrant.

12:45 p.m. – Dino Savastano (48), of Wareham, was arrested by Officer Aaron Pacheco on Cranberry Highway for an active warrant.

12:49 p.m.- Brenden Pratt (24), of Wareham, was arrested by Officers Calib Larue and Christopher Smith following a motor vehicle stop on Cranberry Highway. Mr. Pratt is charged with operating after suspended license.

Saturday, January 11:

6:00 p.m. – Helene O’Hearn (48), will be summoned to court for operating under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Joseph Cardoza is seeking the charges following a motor vehicle accident on Glen Charlie Road.

8:45 p.m. – Jennifer Trop (48), of East Wareham, was arrested on High Street by Officer Charles Pillsbury and Sergeant Kevin Reilly for an active warrant.