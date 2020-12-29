Wareham Police rescue man from water



WAREHAM – On Sunday, December 27, Police Officers James White and Jon Verhaegen responded to a beach location in Wareham, for a report of a person in the water. It was further reported that the individual was in distress.

When the officers arrived, the victim was neck deep in water. Both officers entered the water in their uniforms, and assisted the person back to the land. The individual was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment, and the officers were uninjured, however their uniforms were damaged. Members of the Wareham Department of Natural Resources responded with a boat to the area and aided in the incident.

Chief John Walcek said, “The officers put their own safety aside to assist someone who needed help. They did a great job, and I am very proud of them.”