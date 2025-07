WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: The Wareham Police Department and regional police assets (Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Countil (SEMLEC) are currently conducting a search for a missing 19-year-old, by the name of Angel. Angel is a high-functioning individual with Down Syndrome. Angel was last known to be in the area of the western end of Onset Ave. Please call 911 with any sightings. Thank you.

Editors note: A Mass State Police helicopter is participating in the search.