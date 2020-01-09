Wareham Police searching for missing juvenile female

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is investigating a report of a missing juvenile female. This female is identified as Sadie Jones , a a 14-year-old Caucasian female. She is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Sadie was reported as missing by her foster parent in Wareham. If you have any information to assist WPD with locating Sadie. Please call Wareham Police Juvenile Detective Karl Baptiste @ 508-295-1212, You can also leave a message on FB messenger @WarehamPoliceDepartment @Warehampolice, You can also leave an anonymous tip on the tip line at 508-291-2300 or by texting a tip. Just text 274637 (CRIMES) on your cell phone, in the text field and start with “warehampd” then your message. Thanks for any assistance in advance.