Wareham Police searching for missing person



WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating William MacMillan who was last seen on January 28, 2025. He is a 64-year-old white male with grey hair and green eyes. William should be operating a tan 2017 Lexus RX with Massachusetts registration 3ACW11. His vehicle was last seen January 28th operating north on Route 24 in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Police urge anyone who may have seen William, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the Wareham Police Department at 508-295-1212. Your help could be crucial in bringing him home safely.

Thank you for your attention and support in this urgent matter. Please share this information widely to help us bring William home.

Detective Lieutenant Michael Smith 508-295-1206 [email protected]