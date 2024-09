WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public to identify this individual as part of an investigation into a theft that recently occurred at the Stonebridge Marina in Onset. It is likely that this man is known in the local amateur fishing community.

Information may be submitted using one of the following methods.

Email: [email protected]

Recorded Tip Line: 508-291-2300

Text-A-Tip: 274637, begin message with warehampd, then type your message.