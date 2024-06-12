WAREHAM – Wareham police are currently investigating a recent theft from Ulta Beauty and are looking for assistance in identifying the female in the photograph. Please contact the Wareham Poice Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, 508-295-1206, with any information.
Wareham Police seek woman of interest in theft at local shop
June 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- LISTEN: Father’s Day Car Show Revs Up
- Regional Schools Receive Skills Capital Grants To Train Young Workers
- VIDEO: Titanic Wreckage, Deepwater Oil Spill and More – 60 Years of Discovery with WHOI’s ‘Alvin’ Manned Submarine
- AAA Reports Drop In Gas Prices For Fifth Straight Week
- Several Cape Cod Towns Join Coastal Communities Alliance
- Eversource Announces Drop In Energy Supply Costs
- Barnstable County Sheriff Condemns Former Deputy Post-Arraignment
- New State Grant Will Help Hospitals Discharge Patients
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Deputy Arraigned
- VIDEO: Social engagement can prevent the acceleration of cognitive decline
- Cape Light Compact Announces Lower Electric Supply Rates
- Mashpee Ponds Afflicted By Cyanobacteria, PFAS
- Cape League Unveils 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees