Wareham Police seek woman of interest in theft at local shop

June 12, 2024


WAREHAM – Wareham police are currently investigating a recent theft from Ulta Beauty and are looking for assistance in identifying the female in the photograph. Please contact the Wareham Poice Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, 508-295-1206, with any information.

