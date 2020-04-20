Wareham woman charged with trafficking in fentanyl



WAREHAM – On Sunday evening, April 19, Wareham and Sandwich Police detectives, along with agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration executed two search warrants in Wareham, after a combined investigation.

Placed under arrest was Karissa A. Thompson (29), of 150 Swifts Beach Road apartment 14, charged with trafficking in Fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a Class “B” substance, subsequent offense.

The first warrant was served when she and her vehicle were spotted in the parking lot of a business in West Wareham. Armed with a search warrant for the vehicle, detectives seized $3,955 cash, and two iPhones. The detectives then proceeded to her home where the second warrant was served

At 150 Swifts Beach Road, apartment 14, detectives seized over 160 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 5 grams of suspected cocaine, along with 2 digital scales, a money counting machine, and $207 cash. In addition many other smaller items consistent with illegal drug sales were confiscated.

Thompson is being held at Wareham Police headquarters on $50,000 cash bail pending an arraignment with the court on Tuesday.