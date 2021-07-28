YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are advising motorists that Route 28 will be down to one lane in the area of the Wild Animal Lagoon at 62 Route 28 West Yarmouth. The Yarmouth Water Department is on location repairing a water leak. The repair is expected to take most of the day to complete. Please seek alternate routes into the area. Traffic will be heavy so motorists should expect significant delays.
Water leak to causes traffic delays on Route 28 in Yarmouth
July 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
