FALMOUTH – A water main break caused traffic delays in Falmouth late Wednesday morning. The break happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 11 AM. Northbound traffic was closed for a time but is open now. Delays are still possible in the area
Water main break causes traffic delays in Falmouth
December 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
