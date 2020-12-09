You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Water main break causes traffic delays in Falmouth

December 9, 2020

FALMOUTH – A water main break caused traffic delays in Falmouth late Wednesday morning. The break happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 11 AM. Northbound traffic was closed for a time but is open now. Delays are still possible in the area

