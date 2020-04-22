You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Water main break closes Shore Road in Chatham

Water main break closes Shore Road in Chatham

April 22, 2020

 
CHATHAM – Chatham Police report that Shore Road is closed from the traffic lights at Orleans/Old Harbor to Barcliff Avenue due to a large water main break in front of 552 Shore Road.  Crews have been working since 4:30 AM.
Photo by Chatham Police/CWN

