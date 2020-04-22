CHATHAM – Chatham Police report that Shore Road is closed from the traffic lights at Orleans/Old Harbor to Barcliff Avenue due to a large water main break in front of 552 Shore Road. Crews have been working since 4:30 AM.
Photo by Chatham Police/CWN
Water main break closes Shore Road in Chatham
April 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
