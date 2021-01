YARMOUTH – A water main break was reported on Station Avenue by Oliver Street, not far from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. Traffic delays were likely in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Repair crews are on the scene.

Yarmouth Police reported that due to the water main break, traffic on Station Ave. near Long Pond Dr. will be detoured for most of the day. Please seek an alternate route if you plan to travel through the area.