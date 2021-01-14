You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wayward pig in Orleans reunited with owner

January 14, 2021


ORLEANS – It was quite a sight in Orleans Thrusday afternoon after this pig was seen relaxing near the Rockland Trust bank shortly after 3 PM. Orleans Police tell Cape Wide News that “Big B” was safely reunited with his owner.
Photo by Chris, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

