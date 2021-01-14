ORLEANS – It was quite a sight in Orleans Thrusday afternoon after this pig was seen relaxing near the Rockland Trust bank shortly after 3 PM. Orleans Police tell Cape Wide News that “Big B” was safely reunited with his owner.
Photo by Chris, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Wayward pig in Orleans reunited with owner
January 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
